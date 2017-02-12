John Legend's Wife Chrissy Teigen Joins Him at Grammys 2017, Thankfully Gets Green Off Fingers!

Top Stories
Sun, 12 February 2017 at 8:02 pm

Chrissy Teigen joins her husband John Legend on the red carpet at the 2017 Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old model was thankfully able to get the green off her fingers after dyeing them green with Fun Dip accidentally the day before.

John will be performing during the In Memoriam tribute with Broadway star Cynthia Erivo this evening.

On the red carpet, John opened up about why he is going to perform at the Oscars later this month. “For some reason Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone don’t want to sing and I’m going to sing for them,” he said.

FYI: Chrissy is carrying a Jimmy Choo clutch.
