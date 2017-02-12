John Travolta Tried to Make Lots of Jokes at Grammys 2017 (Video)

John Travolta was a presenter at the 2017 Grammy Awards and it seems like he will never live down his “Adele Dazeem” presenting moment because it was definitely on everyone’s minds while he was on stage!

The 62-year-old actor tried to make several jokes throughout his speech at the show on Sunday night (February 12) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

John started with a joke about the bling he was wearing and then he joked about how he has to turn the font size on his phone to a larger one and that he couldn’t read the teleprompter.

“For sure I’m not going to be able to read that prompter, but I’m excited to be here,” John said while whipping out cue cards.