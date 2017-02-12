Top Stories
Sun, 12 February 2017 at 2:38 pm

Kate Middleton & Prince William Join the Stars at BAFTAs 2017

Kate Middleton & Prince William Join the Stars at BAFTAs 2017

Kate Middleton looks stunning while walking the red carpet with husband Prince William at the 2017 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (February 12) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

The royal couple is joining all of the stars at the event, which is referred to as the British Oscars.

Make sure to check out the full list of nominees for the award show this year, honoring the best in film!

FYI: Kate is wearing an Alexander McQueen gown.

15+ pictures inside of Kate Middleton and Prince William at the event…

