Katy Perry Honored for Her Massive Global Album Sales!

Katy Perry wears a black and white striped outfit while attending Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2017 UMG Artist Showcase on Saturday afternoon (February 11) at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old singer, who just released her new single “Chained to the Rhythm” and will be performing it at the Grammys, was honored at the event for a big accomplishment.

Katy just celebrated 10 years with Capitol Records and she has reached worldwide sales of more than 40+ million adjusted albums and 125+ million tracks. Her songs have been streamed over 18 billion times around the globe!