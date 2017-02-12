Top Stories
Sun, 12 February 2017 at 7:44 pm

Katy Perry Reveals New Song 'Bon Appetit' at Grammys 2017

Katy Perry Reveals New Song 'Bon Appetit' at Grammys 2017

Katy Perry dropped some major news on the 2017 Grammys red carpet!

The 32-year-old singer revealed that she wrote a new song titled “Bon Appetit” for her upcoming album while being interviewed at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

“I have one song called ‘Bon Appetit’ that I love. It’s pretty sexual,” Katy told Ryan Seacrest. “It’s pretty sexual. But I just imagine being on the beach with six Coronas on my hand.”

As for the album she said, “It’s got a wide range of feelings and emotions. I just feel a little but more conscious than I ever have.”

“I’m so proud of it. It’s definitely a new era for me,” Katy continued. “I call it an era of purposeful pop. People are loving it. They’re dancing to it. They’re reading the lyrics. They’re ingesting it. They’re being revived. Maybe they’re waking up a little bit. Otherwise they’re dancing to the big fat beat.”

She added, “All of my songs have always had layers to them, never one-dimensional. I used to be the queen of innuendo. I woke up a little bit more, educated myself a little bit more, but obviously don’t know all the answers. And maybe I’ll be a little bit more of the queen of subtext. But maybe it’s just a song that starts conversation. That’s what we need more than ever. There’s so much divisiveness and people on one side or the other. We just need to listen to each other.”

In case you missed it, Katy latest single “Chained to the Rhythm” has already broken a record on Spotify!

She’s expected to perform that track on stage tonight, so be sure to watch at 8/7c on CBS!
Photos: Getty
Getty
