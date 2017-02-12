Keith Urban & Carrie Underwood Duet in 'The Fighter' Music Video - Watch Now!

Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood are performing at tonight’s 2017 Grammys, and you can get your first look at their music video for “The Fighter” right here!

In the video, the country singers jam out together on the catchy track – Keith on guitar and Carrie busting out some moves.

A girl sporting a grey hoodie is also featured showing off some dance moves in the street.

In case you didn’t know, Carrie was the winner of season four of American Idol, and Keith was a judge.

“The Fighter” is part of Keith‘s album Ripcord, which is up for Best Country Album at the award show tonight. He is also up for two other awards, while Carrie is up for Best Country Solo Performance for “Church Bells.” See the full list of nominees here.

Watch below!



FIRST LOOK: Keith Urban ft. Carrie Underwood – “The Fighter”