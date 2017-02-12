Kelsea Ballerini Meets Up with Carrie Underwood at Grammys 2017

Kelsea Ballerini went all glamorous for her first ever Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

The “Yeah Boy” songstress met up with fellow country artist Carrie Underwood on the red carpet before heading inside for the show.

Kelsea is up for Best New Artist against The Chainsmokers, Anderson.Paak, Maren Morris and Chance the Rapper.

FYI: Kelsea wore an Ines de Santo gown, with Stuart Weitzman heels, a Judith Leiber clutch and jewels from Beth Miller and Graziela Gems.