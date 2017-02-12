Kendall Jenner Hits the Runway During Alexander Wang's Fashion Show

Kendall Jenner rocks leather pants as she hits the runway during the Alexander Wang Fashion Show on Saturday night (February 11) in New York City.

The 21-year-old model was supported at the fashion show by her younger sister Kylie Jenner and her longtime boyfriend Tyga.

Other stars spotted arriving at the show were Sofia Richie and Sarah Snyder.

The night before, Kendall and Bella Hadid were seen heading to a party during New York Fashion Week.

