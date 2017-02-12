Top Stories
J.K. Rowling Drags Piers Morgan on Twitter for Defending Trump

J.K. Rowling Drags Piers Morgan on Twitter for Defending Trump

Adam Levine &amp; Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Miranda Kerr &amp; Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

The Bachelorette's Robby Hayes Signs Modeling Contract - See His Photos!

The Bachelorette's Robby Hayes Signs Modeling Contract - See His Photos!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 1:22 am

Kendall Jenner Hits the Runway During Alexander Wang's Fashion Show

Kendall Jenner Hits the Runway During Alexander Wang's Fashion Show

Kendall Jenner rocks leather pants as she hits the runway during the Alexander Wang Fashion Show on Saturday night (February 11) in New York City.

The 21-year-old model was supported at the fashion show by her younger sister Kylie Jenner and her longtime boyfriend Tyga.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

Other stars spotted arriving at the show were Sofia Richie and Sarah Snyder.

The night before, Kendall and Bella Hadid were seen heading to a party during New York Fashion Week.

10+ pictures inside of stars at the Alexander Wang Fashion Show
Just Jared on Facebook
kendall jenner hits the runway in alexander wang 01
kendall jenner hits the runway in alexander wang 02
kendall jenner hits the runway in alexander wang 03
kendall jenner hits the runway in alexander wang 04
kendall jenner hits the runway in alexander wang 05
kendall jenner hits the runway in alexander wang 06
kendall jenner hits the runway in alexander wang 07
kendall jenner hits the runway in alexander wang 08
kendall jenner hits the runway in alexander wang 09
kendall jenner hits the runway in alexander wang 10
kendall jenner hits the runway in alexander wang 11

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 New York Fashion Week Winter, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Sarah Snyder, Sofia Richie, Tyga

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z are set to sit front row at this weekend's Grammy Awards - TMZ
  • Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole did not welcome their baby yet - Gossip Cop
  • Katy Perry has dropped her new single - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Billy Bush joining the new season of Dancing with the Stars? - Radar
  • Justin Bieber has officially returned to Instagram - Lainey Gossip
  • Ryan Gosling has signed with a new talent agency - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here