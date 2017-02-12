Kourtney Kardashian & Kris Jenner Spend The Night at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammys Party

Kourtney Kardashian arrives with Kris Jenner at the Clive Davisâ€™ Pre-Grammy Party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday (February 11) in Los Angeles

The 37-year-old TV personality looked sexy in a sheer black dress as her mom rocked a chandelier on her dress.

Lena Dunham and her longtime love Jack Antonoff were seen coupling up on the red carpet alongside Matthew Morrison and his wife Renee Puente.



Jon Voight and Kathy Griffin also dressed to impress as they attended the event.

FYI: Kris is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana dress.

