Sun, 12 February 2017 at 8:40 am

Kourtney Kardashian & Kris Jenner Spend The Night at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammys Party

Kourtney Kardashian & Kris Jenner Spend The Night at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammys Party

Kourtney Kardashian arrives with Kris Jenner at the Clive Davisâ€™ Pre-Grammy Party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday (February 11) in Los Angeles

The 37-year-old TV personality looked sexy in a sheer black dress as her mom rocked a chandelier on her dress.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kourtney Kardashian

Lena Dunham and her longtime love Jack Antonoff were seen coupling up on the red carpet alongside Matthew Morrison and his wife Renee Puente.

Jon Voight and Kathy Griffin also dressed to impress as they attended the event.

FYI: Kris is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana dress.

10+ pictures inside of stars arriving at the party…
Just Jared on Facebook
kourtney kris spend the night at clive davis party 01
kourtney kris spend the night at clive davis party 02
kourtney kris spend the night at clive davis party 03
kourtney kris spend the night at clive davis party 04
kourtney kris spend the night at clive davis party 05
kourtney kris spend the night at clive davis party 06
kourtney kris spend the night at clive davis party 07
kourtney kris spend the night at clive davis party 08
kourtney kris spend the night at clive davis party 09
kourtney kris spend the night at clive davis party 10
kourtney kris spend the night at clive davis party 11

Photos: Getty
