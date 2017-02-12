Lady Gaga Crowd Surfs During Grammys 2017 Performance with Metallica! (Video)

Lady Gaga rocks out on stage with Metallica‘s James Hetfield at the 2017 Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old entertainer joined the rock band on stage during the show to perform “Moth Into Flame” and she debuted a giant moth tattoo on her back that day on the red carpet!

The performance was unfortunately marred by technical issues and James‘ microphone wasn’t working, so he joined her at her microphone until it was fixed.

At the end of the performance, Gaga jumped into the audience and crowd surfed!

20+ pictures inside of Lady Gaga performing with Metallica…