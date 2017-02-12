Laverne Cox & Trace Lysette Step Out at Grammys 2017

Laverne Cox showed some skin in a cut-out dress on the Grammys red carpet!

The 32-year-old Orange Is The New Black star looked stunning while stepping out at the award ceremony held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

She was joined on the carpet by actress and fellow trans activist Trace Lysette.

Trace took to her Instagram to share a selfie from inside the show sitting next to Laverne and 2 Chainz.

“Up in these #Grammys @hairweavekiller @lavernecox,” Trace captioned the image.

FYI: Laverne is wearing a custom Bryan Hearns dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes, Lana Jewelry earrings, a Borgioni bracelet and Kavant & Sharart and Mimi So rings. Trace is wearing a Jovani Signature suit with Csarite and Open Hearts jewelry.