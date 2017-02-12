Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Pregnant Beyoncé Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 9:21 pm

Laverne Cox & Trace Lysette Step Out at Grammys 2017

Laverne Cox & Trace Lysette Step Out at Grammys 2017

Laverne Cox showed some skin in a cut-out dress on the Grammys red carpet!

The 32-year-old Orange Is The New Black star looked stunning while stepping out at the award ceremony held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

She was joined on the carpet by actress and fellow trans activist Trace Lysette.

Trace took to her Instagram to share a selfie from inside the show sitting next to Laverne and 2 Chainz.

“Up in these #Grammys @hairweavekiller @lavernecox,” Trace captioned the image.

FYI: Laverne is wearing a custom Bryan Hearns dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes, Lana Jewelry earrings, a Borgioni bracelet and Kavant & Sharart and Mimi So rings. Trace is wearing a Jovani Signature suit with Csarite and Open Hearts jewelry.

