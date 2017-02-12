Top Stories
Sun, 12 February 2017 at 4:59 pm

Lea Michele Kicks Off Grammys 2017 Red Carpet!

Lea Michele Kicks Off Grammys 2017 Red Carpet!

Lea Michele steps out on the red carpet at the 2017 Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old entertainer, who is getting ready to drop her second album Places later this year, joined her stylist Brad Goreski on E!’s Live from the Red Carpet special.

“Just met @celinedion I’m DEAD it’s going to be a good day. #grammys2017,” Lea tweeted. Seeing as Celine Dion is one of her biggest inspirations, this had to have been an amazing moment for her!

FYI: Lea is wearing a Roberto Cavalli top and skirt, Charlotte Olympia shoes, and Dana Rebecca Designs jewelry. Brad is wearing a Julien MacDonald jacket and Christian Louboutin shoes.

15+ pictures inside of Lea Michele at the Grammys…

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: 2017 Grammys, Brad Goreski, Grammys, Lea Michele

