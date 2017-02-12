Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Grammys Seating Chart 2017: See Where the Stars Are Sitting!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 6:06 pm

'Lego Batman Movie' Dominates 'Fifty Shades Darker' at Weekend Box Office

'Lego Batman Movie' Dominates 'Fifty Shades Darker' at Weekend Box Office

The Lego Batman Movie was the most lucrative movie at the box office this weekend, earning $55.6 million total.

The Will Arnett-starrer ended up selling about $93 million total in tickets around the world.

Taking second at the box office was Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan‘s Fifty Shades Darker, the sequel to Fifty Shades of Grey. The film took in $46.8 million domestically, and another $100.1 million worldwide. The first movie made $570 million worldwide.

John Wick: Chapter Two earned $30.0 million in its opening weekend.

Rounding out the top five are Split with $9.3 million and Hidden Figures at $8 million, EW reports.

