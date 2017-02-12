Leslie Jones Really Wants to Play Donald Trump on 'SNL' - Watch Now!

Leslie Jones has a dream role she wants to play on Saturday Night Live.

During the latest episode of SNL, Leslie starred in a sketch where she shared that she is preparing to take over the role of Donald Trump.

Leslie even put on a suit and blonde wig to prove that she is the perfect to play Trump!

SNL creator Lorne Michaels also made an appearance in the skit where Leslie

pleaded her role to him and it got a little violent.

Watch the sketch below!



Leslie Jones Wants to Play Trump – SNL