Little Big Town Sings 'Teenage Dream' While Introducing Katy Perry!

Little Big Town take to the stage during the 2017 Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

The bandmates – Jimi Westbrook, Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, and Philip Sweet – performed their own rendition of Katy Perry‘s hit song “Teenage Dream” as they introduced her performance at the Grammys!

Earlier in the night, Little Big Town hit the red carpet for the show where the ladies looked stylish in shades of purple as the guys suited up for the event.