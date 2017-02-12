Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Pregnant Beyonc&eacute; Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

Pregnant Beyoncé Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 10:52 pm

Little Big Town Sings 'Teenage Dream' While Introducing Katy Perry!

Little Big Town Sings 'Teenage Dream' While Introducing Katy Perry!

Little Big Town take to the stage during the 2017 Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

The bandmates – Jimi Westbrook, Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, and Philip Sweet – performed their own rendition of Katy Perry‘s hit song “Teenage Dream” as they introduced her performance at the Grammys!

WATCH: Grammys 2017: Katy Perry Performs ‘Chained to the Rhythm’!

Earlier in the night, Little Big Town hit the red carpet for the show where the ladies looked stylish in shades of purple as the guys suited up for the event.
Just Jared on Facebook
lbt sings teenage dream 01
lbt sings teenage dream 02
lbt sings teenage dream 03
lbt sings teenage dream 04
lbt sings teenage dream 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Grammys, Grammys, Jimi Westbrook, Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Little Big Town, Philip Sweet

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • George Clooney steps out after news of Amal's pregnancy was announced - TMZ
  • Big Sean thanks Kanye West for all his support - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse is opening up about his past Disney days - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears steps out with her daughter Maddie after being released from the hospital - Radar
  • John Legend will be performing at the upcoming Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Michelle Williams reveals who's she's bringing to the Oscars as her date - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here