Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Frank Ocean Calls Taylor Swift's Grammy Win Over Kendrick Lamar 'Faulty'

Frank Ocean Calls Taylor Swift's Grammy Win Over Kendrick Lamar 'Faulty'

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 9:20 am

Maren Morris is 'A Little Excited' for Grammys 2017!

Maren Morris is 'A Little Excited' for Grammys 2017!

Maren Morris is “still freaking out” about the 2017 Grammys!

The 26-year-old country singer looked gorgeous at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Party held at The Beverly Hilton on Saturday (February 11) in Los Angeles.

She was joined at the event by Tori Kelly, Lukas Graham (singer Lukas Forchhammer and drummer Mark Falgren), Halsey, Ryan Tedder, Pete Wentz, Mike Posner, Elle King, Jessie J, and Joel Madden.

Maren took to Instagram earlier in the day to share a snap of herself posing next to Alicia Keys at rehearsals (below).

“We’re just a little excited! #grammys2017,” Maren captioned the pic.

Maren is up for Best New Artist at the award show, along with three other nominations. Lukas Graham is up for Record of the Year and two other nominations. See the full list of nominees here.

A photo posted by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on

FYI: Maren is wearing a Thai Nguyen Atelier dress. Tori is wearing L’Dezen by Payal Shah earrings and carrying an Edie Parker clutch. Halsey is carrying an Edie Parker clutch.

10+ pictures inside of Maren Morris and more at the event…

Just Jared on Facebook
maren morris and alicia keys are a little excited for grammys 2017 01
maren morris and alicia keys are a little excited for grammys 2017 02
maren morris and alicia keys are a little excited for grammys 2017 03
maren morris and alicia keys are a little excited for grammys 2017 04
maren morris and alicia keys are a little excited for grammys 2017 05
maren morris and alicia keys are a little excited for grammys 2017 06
maren morris and alicia keys are a little excited for grammys 2017 07
maren morris and alicia keys are a little excited for grammys 2017 08
maren morris and alicia keys are a little excited for grammys 2017 09
maren morris and alicia keys are a little excited for grammys 2017 10
maren morris and alicia keys are a little excited for grammys 2017 11
maren morris and alicia keys are a little excited for grammys 2017 12
maren morris and alicia keys are a little excited for grammys 2017 13

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Grammys Weekend, Elle King, Halsey, Jessie J, Joel Madden, Lukas Graham, Maren Morris, Mike Posner, Pete Wentz, Ryan Tedder, Tori Kelly

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • George Clooney steps out after news of Amal's pregnancy was announced - TMZ
  • Big Sean thanks Kanye West for all his support - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse is opening up about his past Disney days - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears steps out with her daughter Maddie after being released from the hospital - Radar
  • John Legend will be performing at the upcoming Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Michelle Williams reveals who's she's bringing to the Oscars as her date - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here