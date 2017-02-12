Maren Morris is 'A Little Excited' for Grammys 2017!

Maren Morris is “still freaking out” about the 2017 Grammys!

The 26-year-old country singer looked gorgeous at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Party held at The Beverly Hilton on Saturday (February 11) in Los Angeles.

She was joined at the event by Tori Kelly, Lukas Graham (singer Lukas Forchhammer and drummer Mark Falgren), Halsey, Ryan Tedder, Pete Wentz, Mike Posner, Elle King, Jessie J, and Joel Madden.

Maren took to Instagram earlier in the day to share a snap of herself posing next to Alicia Keys at rehearsals (below).

“We’re just a little excited! #grammys2017,” Maren captioned the pic.

Maren is up for Best New Artist at the award show, along with three other nominations. Lukas Graham is up for Record of the Year and two other nominations. See the full list of nominees here.

FYI: Maren is wearing a Thai Nguyen Atelier dress. Tori is wearing L’Dezen by Payal Shah earrings and carrying an Edie Parker clutch. Halsey is carrying an Edie Parker clutch.

