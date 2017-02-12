Maren Morris Shows Some Leg on Grammys 2017 Red Carpet

Maren Morris puts some leg on display while making her red carpet appearance at the 2017 Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

The 26-year-old country singer is nominated for Best New Artist tonight. She is up against The Chainsmokers, Kelsea Ballerini, Chance the Rapper, and Anderson .Paak.

Maren is also nominated for three other awards – Best Country Album for Hero, Best Country Song for “My Church,” and Best Country Solo Performance for “My Church.” The first two have already been given out to other artists, but she still has a chance in the third category!

FYI: Maren is wearing a Michael Costello dress.