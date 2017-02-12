Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Grammys Seating Chart 2017: See Where the Stars Are Sitting!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 7:48 pm

Maren Morris Shows Some Leg on Grammys 2017 Red Carpet

Maren Morris puts some leg on display while making her red carpet appearance at the 2017 Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

The 26-year-old country singer is nominated for Best New Artist tonight. She is up against The Chainsmokers, Kelsea Ballerini, Chance the Rapper, and Anderson .Paak.

Maren is also nominated for three other awards – Best Country Album for Hero, Best Country Song for “My Church,” and Best Country Solo Performance for “My Church.” The first two have already been given out to other artists, but she still has a chance in the third category!

FYI: Maren is wearing a Michael Costello dress.
maren morris grammys red carpet 2017 01
maren morris grammys red carpet 2017 02
maren morris grammys red carpet 2017 03
maren morris grammys red carpet 2017 04

Photos: Getty
