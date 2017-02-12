Melissa McCarthy Returns to 'SNL' as Press Secretary Sean Spicer (Video)

Melissa McCarthy killed it again on Saturday Night Live tonight!

The 46-year-old actress got back in full costume and makeup to reprise her role as White House press secretary Sean Spicer for the show’s cold open.

In the sketch, Melissa handles a press briefing using dolls, and touches on retailers dropping Ivanka Trump‘s collection (all while chewing on gum).

“I’m going to have to use my dollies,” Melissa‘s Sean says, going on to discuss TSA airport policies. “Alright, you ready for dollies? So you can understand what’s going on. Here’s how it’s going to go down. You’ve got your TSA agent right here. First you’ve got Barbie coming in. Nice American girl. Back from a dream vacation. We know she is OK, because she’s blond, so she gets in. Easy. We understand.”

Alec Baldwin also returned as host, marking his 17th time taking on SNL hosting duties.

