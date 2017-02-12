Meryl Streep Takes Aim at Donald Trump Once Again During Human Rights Campaign Gala 2017 Speech

Meryl Streep continues to call out Donald Trump.

The 67-year-old actress addressed the President again while accepting an award during the 2017 Human Rights Campaign Greater New York Gala at Waldorf Astoria Hotel on Saturday evening (February 11) in New York City.

“We should not be surprised that fundamentalists, of every stripe, are exercised and fuming. We should not be surprised that these profound changes come at a steeper cost than we originally thought,” Meryl said (via THR). “If we live through this precarious moment, if his catastrophic instinct to retaliate doesn’t lead us to nuclear winter, we will have much to thank our current leader for. He will have woken us up to how fragile freedom is. The whip of the executive, through a Twitter feed, can lash and intimidate, punish and humiliate, delegitimize the press and imagined enemies with spasmodic regularity and easily provoked predictability.”"

She also referred to Trump calling her overrated, saying, “Yes, I am the most overrated, overdecorated and, currently, over-berated actress, who likes football, of my generation. But that is why you invited me here! Right?”

In case you forgot, Meryl took aim at him during her celebrated Golden Globes speech last month.

Also pictured below: Seth Meyers, Billy Eichner, Nico Tortorella, Gigi Gorgeous (with Nats Getty), and Carson Kressley.