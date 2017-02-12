Top Stories
Sun, 12 February 2017 at 10:27 pm

Metallica's James Hetfield Throws Guitar Off Stage After Sound Issues During Grammys Performance With Lady Gaga

Metallica's James Hetfield Throws Guitar Off Stage After Sound Issues During Grammys Performance With Lady Gaga

James Hetfield, lead vocalist and guitarist of Metallica, is not happy after performing at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

While performing on stage with Lady Gaga, his mic didn’t seem to work until halfway through the song, at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

James then stepped over to share a mic with Gaga.

At the end of the performance, he forcibly threw his white electric guitar backstage, along with his pick, which you can see below.

This came right after Adele also had some sort of technical issue, stopping the song in the middle of her George Michael tribute and starting over.
Photos: Getty
