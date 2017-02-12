Michael Keaton Supports Son Sean Douglas at Grammys 2017

Michael Keaton hit the red carpet at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

The 65-year-old actor suited up for the event held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

Michael was there to support his son Sean Douglas, 33, who is nominated for Best Country Song for “Die A Happy Man,” which he co-wrote with with Thomas Rhett and Joe Spargur.

Last year, Sean helped honor his dad at his Hollywood Walk Of Fame ceremony, saying, “I’ve seen everything from Batman to bath time when I was a young kid but I’m so proud to be your son. You’re my hero, my best friend, and I love you so much.”

Watch a video Michael tweeted from the award show below!