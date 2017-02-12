Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Frank Ocean Calls Taylor Swift's Grammy Win Over Kendrick Lamar 'Faulty'

Frank Ocean Calls Taylor Swift's Grammy Win Over Kendrick Lamar 'Faulty'

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 10:00 am

Michelle Obama Will Serve as Guest Judge on 'MasterChef Junior'

Michelle Obama Will Serve as Guest Judge on 'MasterChef Junior'

Michelle Obama heading to your TV screens!

The 53-year-old former first lady is making her debut as a guest judge during the upcoming season of Chef Gordon Ramsey‘s MasterChef Junior, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Other famous faces, such as Martha Stewart and the Muppets, will also act as guest judges as a means of replacing former MasterChef Junior judge Graham Elliot.

Michelle does have some cooking show experience under her belt – she has previously made an appearance on Barefoot Contessa with host Ina Garten at the White House.

As first lady, Michelle also made healthy eating one of her biggest priorities with projects like the “Let’s Move!” campaign.

We can’t wait to see the episode!
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Chip Somodevilla; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Michelle Obama, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • George Clooney steps out after news of Amal's pregnancy was announced - TMZ
  • Big Sean thanks Kanye West for all his support - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse is opening up about his past Disney days - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears steps out with her daughter Maddie after being released from the hospital - Radar
  • John Legend will be performing at the upcoming Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Michelle Williams reveals who's she's bringing to the Oscars as her date - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here