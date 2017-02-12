Michelle Obama Will Serve as Guest Judge on 'MasterChef Junior'

Michelle Obama heading to your TV screens!

The 53-year-old former first lady is making her debut as a guest judge during the upcoming season of Chef Gordon Ramsey‘s MasterChef Junior, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Other famous faces, such as Martha Stewart and the Muppets, will also act as guest judges as a means of replacing former MasterChef Junior judge Graham Elliot.

Michelle does have some cooking show experience under her belt – she has previously made an appearance on Barefoot Contessa with host Ina Garten at the White House.

As first lady, Michelle also made healthy eating one of her biggest priorities with projects like the “Let’s Move!” campaign.

We can’t wait to see the episode!