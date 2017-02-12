Top Stories
BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

J.K. Rowling Drags Piers Morgan on Twitter for Defending Trump

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 10:39 am

Mischa Barton Reportedly Crashes a U-Haul into a Building

Mischa Barton was involved in an accident this weekend.

The 31-year-old O.C. alum and former Dancing With the Stars contestant crashed a U-Haul into an apartment on Saturday night (February 11) in West Hollywood, Calif., according to TMZ.

Mischa was allegedly moving out of one building and into another when she overestimated the amount of space she had to fit the truck.

Police offers came to the scene and luckily, it doesn’t seem like anyone was hurt.

This comes after Mischa was involved in a strange incident last month after which she was hospitalized for mental evaluation. She claimed she was drugged prior to exhibiting weird behavior on video.
Photos: Getty
