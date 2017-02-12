Nick Jonas & More Celebs Casually Say 'Hi' To Blue Ivy at Grammys 2017

Blue Ivy was one of the most popular attendees at the 2017 Grammys!

The 5-year-old daughter of power couple Beyonce and Jay Z sat on her dad’s lap as a bunch of celebs came over to say “hi.”

Rihanna, Nick Jonas, and host James Corden all stopped by to talk to the little one, who stole the show during a “Carpool Karaoke” segment earlier that night.

Nick may have forgotten he had a beer in his hand and Blue gave it quite the eye!

