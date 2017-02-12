Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Pregnant Beyonc&eacute; Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 10:55 pm

Nick Jonas & More Celebs Casually Say 'Hi' To Blue Ivy at Grammys 2017

Nick Jonas & More Celebs Casually Say 'Hi' To Blue Ivy at Grammys 2017

Blue Ivy was one of the most popular attendees at the 2017 Grammys!

The 5-year-old daughter of power couple Beyonce and Jay Z sat on her dad’s lap as a bunch of celebs came over to say “hi.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Blue Ivy

Rihanna, Nick Jonas, and host James Corden all stopped by to talk to the little one, who stole the show during a “Carpool Karaoke” segment earlier that night.

Nick may have forgotten he had a beer in his hand and Blue gave it quite the eye!

Check out more photos of celebs hanging out with Blue Ivy at the Grammys below!
celebs say hi blue ivy 2017 grammys 01
celebs say hi blue ivy 2017 grammys 02
celebs say hi blue ivy 2017 grammys 03

Photos: Getty
Getty
