Nick Jonas is Rooting for Demi Lovato at the Grammys 2017

Nick Jonas has his pick for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2017 Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

There’s only one person on his mind as he walks the red carpet and that’s long-term best friend Demi Lovato, who is nominated for her first Grammy this year.

“You know Demi‘s going to kill it,” Nick said. “I’m rooting for her.”

The 24-year-old singer’s album, Confident, is up against albums by Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Sia and Adele.

FYI: Nick is wearing Bailman.

