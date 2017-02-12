Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Grammys Seating Chart 2017: See Where the Stars Are Sitting!

Grammys Seating Chart 2017: See Where the Stars Are Sitting!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 8:06 pm

Nick Jonas is Rooting for Demi Lovato at the Grammys 2017

Nick Jonas is Rooting for Demi Lovato at the Grammys 2017

Nick Jonas has his pick for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2017 Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

There’s only one person on his mind as he walks the red carpet and that’s long-term best friend Demi Lovato, who is nominated for her first Grammy this year.

“You know Demi‘s going to kill it,” Nick said. “I’m rooting for her.”

The 24-year-old singer’s album, Confident, is up against albums by Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Sia and Adele.

FYI: Nick is wearing Bailman.

Click inside to see vintage photos of Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers…
Just Jared on Facebook
nick jonas rooting for demi lovato grammy win 01
nick jonas rooting for demi lovato grammy win 01
nick jonas rooting for demi lovato grammy win 02
nick jonas rooting for demi lovato grammy win 02
nick jonas rooting for demi lovato grammy win 03
nick jonas rooting for demi lovato grammy win 03
nick jonas rooting for demi lovato grammy win 04
nick jonas rooting for demi lovato grammy win 04
nick jonas rooting for demi lovato grammy win 05
nick jonas rooting for demi lovato grammy win 05
nick jonas rooting for demi lovato grammy win 06
nick jonas rooting for demi lovato grammy win 06
nick jonas rooting for demi lovato grammy win 07
nick jonas rooting for demi lovato grammy win 07
nick jonas rooting for demi lovato grammy win 08
nick jonas rooting for demi lovato grammy win 08
nick jonas rooting for demi lovato grammy win 09
nick jonas rooting for demi lovato grammy win 09
nick jonas rooting for demi lovato grammy win 10
nick jonas rooting for demi lovato grammy win 10
nick jonas rooting for demi lovato grammy win 11
nick jonas rooting for demi lovato grammy win 11

Posted to: 2017 grammy awards, 2017 Grammys, Demi Lovato, Nick Jonas

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • George Clooney steps out after news of Amal's pregnancy was announced - TMZ
  • Big Sean thanks Kanye West for all his support - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse is opening up about his past Disney days - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears steps out with her daughter Maddie after being released from the hospital - Radar
  • John Legend will be performing at the upcoming Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Michelle Williams reveals who's she's bringing to the Oscars as her date - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here