Sun, 12 February 2017 at 5:19 pm

Nick Jonas Unveils 1410 Shoe Collection With Creative Recreation Ahead of Grammys

Nick Jonas is keeping busy on Grammy weekend!

The 24-year-old singer and actor launched his 1410 shoe collection with Creative Recreation

Nick signed shoes, had a Q&A, and held a meet and greet for fans, who started waiting in line at 6 AM!

After his shoe collection launch, Nick headed over to the Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch, where he met up with his brother Joe and his band DNCE, and his pals/label mates Demi Lovato and Chord Overstreet.

Later tonight (February 12), Nick will be hitting the stage at the 2017 Grammys to present an award, and will likely hit up some after parties. Stay glued to Just Jared for all your Grammy coverage!

Credit: Donato Sardella; Photos: Getty Images for Nordstrom
