Sun, 12 February 2017 at 2:06 am

Nicola Peltz & Anwar Hadid Step Out to Support Bella Hadid at Alexander Wang Fashion Show

Nicola Peltz & Anwar Hadid Step Out to Support Bella Hadid at Alexander Wang Fashion Show

Nicola Peltz and Anwar Hadid have taken their relationship to New York Fashion Week!

The cute couple posed for pictures together with her older brother Will Peltz as they arrived at the Alexander Wang fashion show on Saturday night (February 11) in New York City.

Anwar and Nicola stepped out to support his older sister Bella Hadid, as she hit the runway during the show.

Bella was joined on the runway by fellow model Kendall Jenner.
Photos: Getty
