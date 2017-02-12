Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Grammys Seating Chart 2017: See Where the Stars Are Sitting!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 3:10 pm

Nicole Kidman to Skip Grammys, Stuns at BAFTAs 2017 Instead!

If you’re looking to see Nicole Kidman in the front row at the Grammys alongside her husband Keith Urban, she won’t be there as she’s across the pond to celebrate her work in the movie Lion!

The 49-year-old actress stunned on the red carpet at the 2017 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (February 12) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

Nicole is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her work in Lion and she was joined at the event by her co-star Dev Patel, who is up for Best Supporting Actor.

FYI: Nicole is wearing an Armani Prive dress and Harry Winston jewelry. Dev is wearing Burberry.
  • bbm

    nicole looks gorgeous

  • HG

    I cannot believe she’s 49 years old! So pretty and her body looks fantastic! I just hope she doesn’t get any more botox…

