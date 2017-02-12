Octavia Spencer, John Legend, & Janelle Monae Attend the 2017 NAACP Image Awards!

Octavia Spencer rocks a pant suit as she arrives at the 2017 NAACP Image Awards Saturday (February 11) at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif.

The 46-year-old actress had a funny moment inside the awards show when she forgot her glasses and couldn’t read the teleprompter while presenting her award!

Also spotted arriving at the awards show was John Legend, Janelle Monae, Andra Day, LeToya Luckett, and Bianca Lawson.

Towards the end of the awards show, Octavia celebrated her new film Hidden Figures winning Outstanding Motion Picture along with her co-stars Janelle and Taraji P. Henson!

