Top Stories
J.K. Rowling Drags Piers Morgan on Twitter for Defending Trump

J.K. Rowling Drags Piers Morgan on Twitter for Defending Trump

Adam Levine &amp; Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Miranda Kerr &amp; Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

The Bachelorette's Robby Hayes Signs Modeling Contract - See His Photos!

The Bachelorette's Robby Hayes Signs Modeling Contract - See His Photos!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 12:17 am

Octavia Spencer, John Legend, & Janelle Monae Attend the 2017 NAACP Image Awards!

Octavia Spencer, John Legend, & Janelle Monae Attend the 2017 NAACP Image Awards!

Octavia Spencer rocks a pant suit as she arrives at the 2017 NAACP Image Awards Saturday (February 11) at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif.

The 46-year-old actress had a funny moment inside the awards show when she forgot her glasses and couldn’t read the teleprompter while presenting her award!

CHECK OUT: NAACP Image Awards 2017 – Complete List of Winners!

Also spotted arriving at the awards show was John Legend, Janelle Monae, Andra Day, LeToya Luckett, and Bianca Lawson.

Towards the end of the awards show, Octavia celebrated her new film Hidden Figures winning Outstanding Motion Picture along with her co-stars Janelle and Taraji P. Henson!

10+ pictures inside of stars arriving at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
octavia jon janelle attend 2017 naacp awards 01
octavia jon janelle attend 2017 naacp awards 02
octavia jon janelle attend 2017 naacp awards 03
octavia jon janelle attend 2017 naacp awards 04
octavia jon janelle attend 2017 naacp awards 05
octavia jon janelle attend 2017 naacp awards 06
octavia jon janelle attend 2017 naacp awards 07
octavia jon janelle attend 2017 naacp awards 08
octavia jon janelle attend 2017 naacp awards 09
octavia jon janelle attend 2017 naacp awards 10
octavia jon janelle attend 2017 naacp awards 11
octavia jon janelle attend 2017 naacp awards 12
octavia jon janelle attend 2017 naacp awards 13

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 NAACP Image Awards, Andra Day, Bianca Lawson, Janelle Monae, John Legend, LeToya Luckett, Octavia Spencer, Taraji P. Henson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z are set to sit front row at this weekend's Grammy Awards - TMZ
  • Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole did not welcome their baby yet - Gossip Cop
  • Katy Perry has dropped her new single - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Billy Bush joining the new season of Dancing with the Stars? - Radar
  • Justin Bieber has officially returned to Instagram - Lainey Gossip
  • Ryan Gosling has signed with a new talent agency - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here