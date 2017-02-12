Top Stories
Sun, 12 February 2017 at 8:34 pm

Paris Jackson Gushes Over Beyonce at Grammys 2017

Paris Jackson Gushes Over Beyonce at Grammys 2017

Paris Jackson switched up her outfit while presenting on stage at the 2017 Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

The 18-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson looked gorgeous in a Jeremy Scott dress, which she helped design.

While presenting, Paris gave a shoutout to #NoDAPL.

She also gushed over Beyonce on the red carpet earlier in the night.

“I was really nervous. I made eye contact with Beyonce,” Paris said about the last time she was at the Grammys back 2010 while accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award for her father. “I almost peed myself I was so excited. That was my main focus.”
  • Jett Rink

    Not sure how I feel about her being in the spotlight so much, but I do at least like how she seems to have a good team behind her.

