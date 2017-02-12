Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Grammys Seating Chart 2017: See Where the Stars Are Sitting!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 7:05 pm

Paris Jackson Looks All Grown Up at the Grammys 2017

Paris Jackson is all smiles as she arrives on the red carpet at the 2017 Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

The 18-year-old showed off her many tattoos and blonde hair in her shimmering dress.

Paris is set to present tonight during the awards show.

Last night, Paris was spotted looking pretty as she partied at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammys party.

FYI: Paris is wearing a Balmain jumpsuit and shoes, Kimberly McDonald jewelry and a WAR by Michael Bradley clutch.

  • Nostalgia

    Pretty girl.

  • :)

    Ooo I love this dress

  • LolaLola

    very pretty girl but her tats ruin the look.

