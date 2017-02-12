Paris Jackson Looks All Grown Up at the Grammys 2017

Paris Jackson is all smiles as she arrives on the red carpet at the 2017 Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

The 18-year-old showed off her many tattoos and blonde hair in her shimmering dress.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Paris Jackson

Paris is set to present tonight during the awards show.

Last night, Paris was spotted looking pretty as she partied at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammys party.

FYI: Paris is wearing a Balmain jumpsuit and shoes, Kimberly McDonald jewelry and a WAR by Michael Bradley clutch.