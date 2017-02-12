Penelope Cruz & Isabelle Huppert Slay the BAFTAs 2017 Red Carpet

Penelope Cruz and Isabelle Huppert were both pictures of elegance on the 2017 EE British Academy Film Awards red carpet.

The actresses stepped out for the event on Sunday (February 12) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

Penelope sported a floor-length metallic gown while Isabelle opted for cream-colored piece.

While the ladies aren’t up for any awards tonight, they will both be presenting on stage.

Isabelle was recently honored with the Montecito Award at the 2017 Santa Barbara International Film Festival for her work in her acclaimed French film Elle.

“A night in London,” Isabelle shared on Instagram the night before the BAFTAs along with the photo below.

FYI: Penelope is wearing Versace.