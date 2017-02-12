Top Stories
J.K. Rowling Drags Piers Morgan on Twitter for Defending Trump

Adam Levine &amp; Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Miranda Kerr &amp; Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

The Bachelorette's Robby Hayes Signs Modeling Contract - See His Photos!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 5:00 am

Phillipa Soo Meets the Press Before 'Amelie' Broadway Run!

Phillipa Soo Meets the Press Before 'Amelie' Broadway Run!

Phillipa Soo and her co-star Adam Chanler-Berat pose for photos while attending the photo call and press preview of their new Broadway musical Amelie on Friday (February 10) at the Cutting Room in New York City.

After debuting the musical in Los Angeles over the holidays, the Broadway stars are getting ready to introduce the show to New York audiences starting in March.

Phillipa is hot off her performance at the Super Bowl, where she reunited with the original cast of Hamilton to sing “America the Beautiful” before the big game.
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Adam Chanler-Berat, Broadway, Phillipa Soo

