Grammys 2017

Pregnant Beyoncé Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 11:48 pm

Pregnant Beyonce Stuns in Red Dress at Grammys 2017 with Jay Z!

Beyonce shows off her baby bump in a form-fitting red dress while sitting in the audience with her husband Jay Z at the 2017 Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old pregnant entertainer sat in the audience for the end of the show while the awards for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Album of the Year were announced.

VIDEO: Watch the amazing performance from Beyonce at the Grammys!

Beyonce was nominated for all three of the awards, but the all went to Adele, who tearfully dedicated two of the awards to her.

FYI: Beyonce is wearing a custom Peter Dundas dress.
Photos: Getty
