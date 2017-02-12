Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Pregnant Beyonc&eacute; Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 11:16 pm

Rihanna Seemingly Says 'I Think It's Time for Another Shot' at Grammys 2017 (Video)

Rihanna Seemingly Says 'I Think It's Time for Another Shot' at Grammys 2017 (Video)

A lot of people think that awards show like the Grammys are way too long and Rihanna is probably in agreement!

The 28-year-old singer was caught on the audience cam seemingly saying “I think it’s time for another shot” at the 2017 Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

Rihanna was seen holding a flask during the show and everyone loved her reactions though the night!

Make sure to see the photos of Rihanna walking the red carpet earlier in the night in her Armani Prive outfit.
Photos: Getty
