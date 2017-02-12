Rihanna Seemingly Says 'I Think It's Time for Another Shot' at Grammys 2017 (Video)

A lot of people think that awards show like the Grammys are way too long and Rihanna is probably in agreement!

The 28-year-old singer was caught on the audience cam seemingly saying “I think it’s time for another shot” at the 2017 Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

Rihanna was seen holding a flask during the show and everyone loved her reactions though the night!

