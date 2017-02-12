Rihanna Slays In Orange & Black on Grammys 2017 Red Carpet

Rihanna looks amazing in an orange crop top and black skirt while walking the red carpet at the 2017 Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old singer is nominated for eight awards this evening. She is still up for Record of the Year for “Work,” Best Urban Contemporary Album for Anti, and Album of the Year as a featured artist on Drake‘s Views.

FYI: Rihanna is wearing an Armani Prive outfit, a Roger Vivier clutch, and jewelry by David Webb and Chopard.

