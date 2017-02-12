Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Pregnant Beyonc&eacute; Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

Pregnant Beyoncé Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 9:14 pm

Rihanna Slays In Orange & Black on Grammys 2017 Red Carpet

Rihanna Slays In Orange & Black on Grammys 2017 Red Carpet

Rihanna looks amazing in an orange crop top and black skirt while walking the red carpet at the 2017 Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old singer is nominated for eight awards this evening. She is still up for Record of the Year for “Work,” Best Urban Contemporary Album for Anti, and Album of the Year as a featured artist on Drake‘s Views.

FYI: Rihanna is wearing an Armani Prive outfit, a Roger Vivier clutch, and jewelry by David Webb and Chopard.

20+ pictures inside of Rihanna on the red carpet…

Just Jared on Facebook
rihanna grammys 2017 red carpet 01
rihanna grammys 2017 red carpet 02
rihanna grammys 2017 red carpet 03
rihanna grammys 2017 red carpet 04
rihanna grammys 2017 red carpet 05
rihanna grammys 2017 red carpet 06
rihanna grammys 2017 red carpet 07
rihanna grammys 2017 red carpet 08
rihanna grammys 2017 red carpet 09
rihanna grammys 2017 red carpet 10
rihanna grammys 2017 red carpet 11
rihanna grammys 2017 red carpet 12
rihanna grammys 2017 red carpet 13
rihanna grammys 2017 red carpet 14
rihanna grammys 2017 red carpet 15
rihanna grammys 2017 red carpet 16
rihanna grammys 2017 red carpet 17
rihanna grammys 2017 red carpet 18
rihanna grammys 2017 red carpet 19
rihanna grammys 2017 red carpet 20

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Grammys, Grammys, Rihanna

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • George Clooney steps out after news of Amal's pregnancy was announced - TMZ
  • Big Sean thanks Kanye West for all his support - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse is opening up about his past Disney days - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears steps out with her daughter Maddie after being released from the hospital - Radar
  • John Legend will be performing at the upcoming Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Michelle Williams reveals who's she's bringing to the Oscars as her date - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here