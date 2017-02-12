Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Frank Ocean Calls Taylor Swift's Grammy Win Over Kendrick Lamar 'Faulty'

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 11:40 am

Rogue One's Riz Ahmed Guest-Stars on Tonight's 'Girls'

Rogue One's Riz Ahmed Guest-Stars on Tonight's 'Girls'

You may see a very familiar – and very handsome face – during tonight’s season six premiere of Girls.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story actor Riz Ahmed guest-stars as a surf instructor who Hannah (Lena Dunham) comes across while on assignment in the Hamptons.

It’s certainly a different role from Rogue One where he played Bodhi Rook, a former Imperial cargo pilot who defects to the Rebels under the influence of Galen.

Girls premieres TONIGHT, February 12 @ 10PM on HBO.

Check out more photos of Riz on the show below!
Photos: Mark Schafer
