Sun, 12 February 2017 at 11:40 am
Rogue One's Riz Ahmed Guest-Stars on Tonight's 'Girls'
You may see a very familiar – and very handsome face – during tonight’s season six premiere of Girls.
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story actor Riz Ahmed guest-stars as a surf instructor who Hannah (Lena Dunham) comes across while on assignment in the Hamptons.
It’s certainly a different role from Rogue One where he played Bodhi Rook, a former Imperial cargo pilot who defects to the Rebels under the influence of Galen.
Girls premieres TONIGHT, February 12 @ 10PM on HBO.
Check out more photos of Riz on the show below!
