Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Pregnant Beyonc&eacute; Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

Pregnant Beyoncé Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 10:46 pm

Rose McGowan Hits Up Grammys 2017 With Nominated Producer Boots

Rose McGowan Hits Up Grammys 2017 With Nominated Producer Boots

Rose McGowan donned a super edgy look while stepping out at the 2017 Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

The Charmed actress was joined on the red carpet by her beau, producer Boots, who is nominated for his work on Beyonce‘s album Lemonade.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rose McGowan

Later, Rose took to her Instagram to share a sweet selfie from inside the show.

“With my #GRAMMY nominated love @BOOTS #LEMONADE,” Rose captioned the photo.
Just Jared on Facebook
rose mcgowan 2017 grammys 01
rose mcgowan 2017 grammys 02
rose mcgowan 2017 grammys 03

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Grammys, Grammys, Rose McGowan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • George Clooney steps out after news of Amal's pregnancy was announced - TMZ
  • Big Sean thanks Kanye West for all his support - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse is opening up about his past Disney days - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears steps out with her daughter Maddie after being released from the hospital - Radar
  • John Legend will be performing at the upcoming Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Michelle Williams reveals who's she's bringing to the Oscars as her date - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here