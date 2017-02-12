Rose McGowan Hits Up Grammys 2017 With Nominated Producer Boots

Rose McGowan donned a super edgy look while stepping out at the 2017 Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

The Charmed actress was joined on the red carpet by her beau, producer Boots, who is nominated for his work on Beyonce‘s album Lemonade.

Later, Rose took to her Instagram to share a sweet selfie from inside the show.

“With my #GRAMMY nominated love @BOOTS #LEMONADE,” Rose captioned the photo.