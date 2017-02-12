Top Stories
Sun, 12 February 2017 at 6:49 pm

Ryan Seacrest & Giuliana Rancic Are Red Carpet Ready at the Grammys 2017

Ryan Seacrest & Giuliana Rancic Are Red Carpet Ready at the Grammys 2017

Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic look picture perfect on the 2017 Grammy Awards red carpet!

The event was held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

The E! News correspondents – looking sharp in their color-coordinated outfits – will be hosting E!’s Live From the Red Carpet coverage.

Ryan rocked a suede jacket and Guiliana went for a lacy ensemble.

“Cramming #eredcarpet,” Ryan shared on Instagram earlier in the day along with the photo below.

Also in attendance was Keltie Knight, co-host and correspondent CBS’ The Insider.

A photo posted by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on

FYI: Giuliana is wearing a Celia Kritharioti dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Le Vian and L’Dezen jewelry.

Click inside to see a video Giuliana posted on the red carpet…

We are live on E!!! #grammys

A video posted by Giuliana Rancic (@giulianarancic) on

