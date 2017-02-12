Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Grammys Seating Chart 2017: See Where the Stars Are Sitting!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 7:14 pm

Ryan Tedder Rooting for Beyoncé to Win for Album of the Year

Ryan Tedder Rooting for Beyoncé to Win for Album of the Year

One Republic frontman Ryan Tedder already has his pick for Album of the Year and he’s talking about it at the 2017 Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

The singer and prolific songwriter has written song for two of the artists up for Album of the Year — Adele‘s “Rumor Has It” and Beyoncé‘s “Halo” and “XO.” But, he’s clearly rooting for one oft-nominated singer.

Beyoncé has to win album of the year,” he exclaimed from the red carpet. “At some point, she has to win!”

This year marks Beyoncé‘s fourth nomination for Album of the Year — for her epic project Lemonade. Incredibly, Bey has yet to pick up a win in the category.

However, the 35-year-old singer — who will be performing at the Grammys just weeks after announcing she’s pregnant with twins — does have 21 Grammy Awards under her belt to date.

