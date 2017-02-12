'Saturday Night Live' Spoofs Beyonce's Twin Babies - Watch!

Beyonce (Sasheer Zamata) gets a first glimpse at her adorable twins in this hilarious spoof from last night’s Saturday Night Live.

The doctor, played by Alec Baldwin, shows her a sonogram of the little ones, played by Kenan Thompson and Tracy Morgan, who seem to be having a great time in there.

“I don’t wanna make Mama mad at us. She’s having a hard time carrying as it is,” Kenan says.

Tracy shoots back, “Oh no she’s not. I heard she carried two, full-grown ladies for 10 years named Michelle [Williams] and Kelly [Rowland].

Watch the “Beyonce‘s Babies” skit below!



Beyonce’s Babies – SNL