Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Frank Ocean Calls Taylor Swift's Grammy Win Over Kendrick Lamar 'Faulty'

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 8:37 am

'Saturday Night Live' Spoofs Beyonce's Twin Babies - Watch!

'Saturday Night Live' Spoofs Beyonce's Twin Babies - Watch!

Beyonce (Sasheer Zamata) gets a first glimpse at her adorable twins in this hilarious spoof from last night’s Saturday Night Live.

The doctor, played by Alec Baldwin, shows her a sonogram of the little ones, played by Kenan Thompson and Tracy Morgan, who seem to be having a great time in there.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Beyonce

“I don’t wanna make Mama mad at us. She’s having a hard time carrying as it is,” Kenan says.

Tracy shoots back, “Oh no she’s not. I heard she carried two, full-grown ladies for 10 years named Michelle [Williams] and Kelly [Rowland].

Watch the “Beyonce‘s Babies” skit below!


Beyonce’s Babies – SNL
