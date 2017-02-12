Sun, 12 February 2017 at 8:33 pm
Solange Knowles Wins Her First Grammy Award!
A huge congrats to Solange Knowles – she just won her first ever Grammy Award!
The 30-year-old entertainer won the award for Best R&B Performance for “Cranes In The Sky.” Big congrats to Solange on the huge accomplishment! Stay tuned as we will be blogging the show moments as they happen.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Solange Knowles
The Grammys are currently airing live from the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles. Tune in to catch the show!
See more photos of Solange’s look below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: 2017 Grammys, Grammys, Solange Knowles
Sponsored Links by ZergNet