Sun, 12 February 2017 at 9:47 am

'Survivor: Game Changers' Season 34 Gets New Promo - Watch!

'Survivor: Game Changers' Season 34 Gets New Promo - Watch!

Check out this brand new footage from the upcoming season of Survivor, titled “Game Changers.”

“Their names are legendary,” the announcer says. “Twenty of Survivor‘s most risk-taking, groundbreaking players of all time return to rewrite the playbook again.”

We get video of the all-star contestants competing in their first challenge, Troyzan crying, Tony looking for an immunity idol (though that’s definitely not surprising), and Malcolm saying, “I’ll stab you in the back and you’ll say ‘thank you’ afterwards.”

Watch the promo below!

Survivor: Game Changers premieres on Wednesday, March 8 on CBS.

In case you missed it, find out this season’s immunity idol twist!


Survivor: Game Changers 30 Second-Promo
Photos: Robert Voets/CBS
