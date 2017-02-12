Top Stories
Sun, 12 February 2017 at 11:34 pm

The Weeknd & Daft Punk Perform 'I Feel It Coming' at Grammys 2017 (Video)

The Weeknd & Daft Punk Perform 'I Feel It Coming' at Grammys 2017 (Video)

The Weeknd and Daft Punk took the stage tonight for an otherworldly mashup of their hits “I Feel It Coming” and “Starboy” at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

During the performance – held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles – The Weeknd slayed his vocals while Daft Punk jammed out on their keyboards wearing their trademark helmets.

The group was introduced by Michael Jackson‘s daughter Paris Jackson, which is notable because The Weeknd‘s voice has often been compared to Michael‘s.

The multi-Grammy-winning artists weren’t up for any awards tonight, however, as Daft Punk hasn’t dropped new music since 2013 and The Weeknd‘s Starboy dropped after the Grammys 2017 deadline.

Daft Punk just launched a pop-up shop at Maxfield in Los Angeles this weekend featuring rare memorabilia, and it’s open to the public until February 19.

Watch below!


The Weeknd & Daft Punk Perform “I Feel It Coming” & “Starboy” at Grammys 2017
