Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Spill Tour Details at Grammys 2017: 'Imagine Working on a Set List With This Guy!'

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill coupled up for the 2017 Grammy Awards.

The country singers were spotted at the big event held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

While on the red carpet, they teased some details about their upcoming Soul2Soul tour.

“We’re in a mind bender right now because we’ve been rehearsing, the band’s been rehearsing and working on a set list,” Tim told E! News‘ Ryan Seacrest, calling the set list the “toughest thing” about planning a show.

“Imagine working on a set list with this guy alone!” Faith added. “If it was just him, without me included, he’s had like 50, 60-something No. 1 records. Honestly, I could just be in the audience.”

“It’s been 10 years since we’ve been on the road together doing a tour so we’re pretty excited about presenting some new stuff and some of the old stuff in a different way, which is fun,” Tim shared.

FYI: Faith is wearing Zuhair Murad.

Click inside to see some photos Tim posted of the duo prepping for the show…

I'm tryin However, there is no way to match how good my wife is gonna look. #GRAMMYs A photo posted by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw) on Feb 10, 2017 at 3:22pm PST