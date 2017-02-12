Tinashe, Jane Zhang, & Mya Show Off Their Grammys 2017 Red Carpet Style

Tinashe, Jane Zhang, and Mya all rocked totally different looks at the 2017 Grammy Awards!

The singers stepped out for the big event held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

Tinashe rocked a sleek black cut-out dress, Jane looked elegant in a cream-colored floor-length gown, and Mya looked fierce in a bright red ensemble.

Mya changed into a fitted dark red dress when she presented on stage later. She is also up for Best R&B Album for Smoove Jones.

FYI: Tinashe is wearing an Alexander Wang dress with Atelier Swarovski jewelry.