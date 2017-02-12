Tori Kelly Hits the Red Carpet Before Her Grammys 2017 Performance

Tori Kelly is gorgeous in green!

The 24-year-old singer was all smiles will stepping out on the red carpet at the 2017 Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

Although Tori didn’t receive any Grammy nods this year, she is hitting the stage for a pretty special reason!

Tori will be joining Demi Lovato, Andra Day and Little Big Town for a tribute performance dedicated to The Bee Gees!

Last year, Tori also took to the stage, performing alongside James Bay.

FYI: Tori is wearing a Badgley Mischka dress, Gianvito Rossi shoes and Neil Lane jewelry.