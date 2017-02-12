Twenty One Pilots Take Their Pants Off to Accept Award at Grammys 2017!

Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun of Twenty One Pilots stand on stage in their boxers to accept an award at the 2017 Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

When the guys were announced as the winner of Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their song “Stressed Out,” they stripped off their pants and walked on stage with their pants in their hands.

Tyler explained how they once watched the Grammys together while sitting at home in their boxers and said if they ever won one that they should accept it just like that, so they did!