Sun, 12 February 2017 at 3:40 pm

Viola Davis Wins Best Supporting Actress at BAFTAs 2017!

Viola Davis Wins Best Supporting Actress at BAFTAs 2017!

Viola Davis has added another award to her collection!

The 51-year-old actress just won the Best Supporting Actress award at the 2017 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (February 12) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

Viola won the award for her work in the movie Fences.

Naomie Harris, who was nominated in the same category for her work in the film Moonlight, looked stunning on the red carpet.

FYI: Viola is wearing a custom Jenny Packham dress, a Tyler Ellis clutch, and Bulgari jewelry. Naomie is wearing a Gucci dress, Aquazzura shoes, and a clutch and earrings by Swarovski.

10+ pictures inside of Viola Davis and Naomie Harris at the awards show…

