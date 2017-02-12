Wiz Khalifa & Amber Rose Couple Up at Pre-Grammy Party After Her Break Up with Val Chmerkovskiy

What’s going on between Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose?!

The former couple held hands as they arrived at the Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday (February 11) in Los Angeles.

The day before, it was announced that Amber and her boyfriend Val Chmerkovskiy broke up after several months of dating.

While they posed for pictures together, the two even locked lips for the camera!

Amber and Wiz married back in 2013 before divorcing a year later and have one son, Sebastian, 3, together.

Also spotted arriving at the pre-Grammy party were Nicole Scherzinger along with LL Cool J and wife Simone Smith.

